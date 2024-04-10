Port Stephens netballers shine at Hunter Regional League tournament



PORT Stephens’ top teen netballers proved tough to beat at the recent Netball NSW Hunter and Central Coast Regional League carnival at Niagara Park Stadium.

Competing in the Division Four category, the promising Port Stephens 17 years representative outfit showed tenacity and skill to impress keen netball judges and finish the tournament with a top five ranking.

It was a sterling effort by the young Port Stephens netballers, who won four of their ten matches to claim fifth spot behind much larger Associations in eventual series winners Newcastle (18 points), second placed Westlakes (15), third ranked Kurri Kurri (10) and fourth placed Charlestown (9).

Under the guidance of experienced coaches Nadine Marsh and Jess Rumbel and manager Brooke Smith, the team were competitive in each match and pushed the more fancied sides all the way.

The Regional League event showcased the exciting junior talent in the Hunter region and was an ideal tune up for the young netballers participating at the State Senior Netball titles to be hosted by Campbelltown and Camden Associations from June 8-10.

Port Stephens Netball’s widely-respected Representative Convenor Samantha Rumbel told News Of The Area that the squad “shared a wonderful chemistry”.

“They all have plenty of ability and have struck up a flexible combination that augurs well for the future,” quipped twenty-year stalwart Samantha, who recently was bestowed with Life Membership of the Association.

“The girls share a passion for the game and a steely never-say-die attitude and are always up for the contest,” she added.

Based in Raymond Terrace, the Port Stephens’ 17yrs squad features quality juniors in Sophie Banister, Bronte Micheli, Lainey Blake, Asha Collins, Tara Kenny, Lily Peters, Caitlin Scanes, Ella Walmsley, Bronte Bohan and Holly Smith.

“All the players have graduated from our Junior Development squads and will enter their first State Senior carnival with a boost in confidence,” Samantha exclaimed.

By Chris KARAS