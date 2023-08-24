A 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at the Bowraville Theatre featuring Little Georgia

IT has been 20 years since a small army of volunteers restored a disused, run down former cinema into the performing arts mecca that is the iconic Bowraville Theatre we know today.

Though the Theatre has had its ups and downs, the pandemic being the most recent disruption to operations, the small team of volunteers that manage all aspects of the venue have kept the old girl alive as a valuable community asset.



To mark the occasion the team at the Theatre has decided to bring in a special act worthy of such a milestone and are presenting the dynamic melting pot of musical influences that is the ‘Little Georgia’ duo, performing on their stage on Saturday 2 September.

The 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration is presented in collaboration with Archive Mid North Coast.

Since reopening in 2003, the Theatre has served as a hub for artistic expression and entertainment and those involved are looking forward to that trend continuing for the next 20 years and beyond.

Little Georgia’s explosive live performances are guaranteed to take audiences on a trip through time with what they call their unapologetic sonic exploration that could see you moving your hips like go-go dancers at a Aretha Franklin concert or head bangin’ as if you were at a Neil Young & Crazy Horse gig.

After a successful run of band shows and festival appearances in support of their latest single, ‘Dressed In Gold’, Ash Mannix and Justin Carter will bring their intimate duo performance to Bowraville.

Reminiscent of their early days as an acoustic duo, Little Georgia will perform a mix of old crowd favourites like California and Emily, as well as an exciting selection of new music.

Singer/songwriter and good friend of the duo, Benny Williams, will be joining Little Georgia to open the show.

Little Georgia’s Ash Mannix told News Of The Area, “Benny Williams will also join us on stage for some numbers during the show which will be so much fun for the audience and us.”

Little Georgia have spent a great deal of time growing their sound and audience; performing between Australia, Japan and North America including sets at Americana Fest Nashville, Folk Alliance in New Orleans, Byron Bay Blues & Roots Festival and the Port Fairy Folk Festival just to name a few.

To add to the festive mood of the evening the Bowraville Theatre will have a bar with wine and beer plus a candy bar for cold drinks, popcorn, sweets and savoury snacks.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the music starts at 7.00 pm on Saturday 2 September.

Tickets are $25.00 (plus booking fee) with children under 12 able to get tickets for $12.50 pm and can be purchased by going to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and following the links.

By Mick BIRTLES