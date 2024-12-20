A community tradition: The 31st Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day



FOR over three decades, the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day has been a cornerstone of community spirit in the Nambucca Valley.

Organisers Ray Stig and Raelene Squires are once again preparing for this beloved event which will take place on Sunday, 5 January at the picturesque Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club.



This year marks an incredible milestone: 31 years of fundraising for the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI).

Thanks to the unwavering support of local residents and businesses, the Stig family has already raised an impressive $460,000 which has funded crucial research to fight children’s cancer.

Ray, a former benefactor of the CCI, and Raelene, recently attended the CCI Benefactors Awards at Government House.

At the ceremony, Professor Michelle Haber, the institute’s Executive Director, shared exciting updates on advancements in treating childhood cancers, with notable progress in leukemia and brain cancer research.

After the event, Raelene reflected on the journey.

“Listening to the speakers, I couldn’t be prouder of my dad.

“His commitment over the past 31 years to this cause has been truly inspiring,” she said.

The Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day kicks off at 8:00am for early risers, with a second round following at 10:30am.

The day’s format – a four-person Ambrose – is designed for players of all skill levels, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.

Participants will have the chance to win prizes for Men’s and Women’s Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Best Dressed/Fancy Dress.

Back by popular demand is the Putting Competition, now in its second year.

For just $5 per shot, golfers can test their skills and perhaps make it to the final playoff, as three did last year.

“After a round on the course, players can refuel with a mouth-watering barbecue cooked by the ever-reliable Nambucca Lions Club,” Raelene said.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the generous sponsorships including: Enterprise and Training Company Ltd, Nambucca Glass and Aluminium, Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club, Inspiration Real Estate, Nambucca Heads Butchery, Good Time Charlies, Trisleys Betta Electrical, Maybee Honey, Midcoast Trucks, Matt Harvey Painting and Riverside Motors.

“This year’s auction promises something for everyone,” she said.

Standout items include: two kayaks donated by Urunga Boating Centre; a 60L Kings Fridge/Freezer courtesy of Jason and Kelly Kokaev from Nambucca Heads Butchery; two tickets to the Coffs Harbour Racing Club Cup, including access to the Chairman’s Lounge; a framed and signed Cold Chisel memorabilia; a Kookaburra cricket bat signed by players from Australia, New Zealand, and England in the 2007 Commonwealth Bank Series; and NSW Rugby League jerseys signed by Eric Grothe Senior and Junior.

Ray is quick to remind everyone that donations are always welcome and play a vital role in the event’s success.

“Whether you’re an avid golfer, a community supporter, or just looking for a fantastic day out, the 31st Elly Stig Memorial Day is an event not to be missed,” Ray said.

To register, contact the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Pro Shop at 6569 4111.

“Together, let’s keep this tradition alive and continue making a difference in the fight against children’s cancer.”

By Andrea FERRARI

