National honours for Nambucca Marine Rescue



FIVE Nambucca Marine Rescue volunteers have been awarded the National Emergency Medal for their support of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) during the 2020 bushfires.

The awarding of the National Emergency Medal is how the nation acknowledges and thanks those people who have, amidst the devastation caused by natural disasters, risen to the challenge of helping those affected, often putting themselves in harm’s way for the good of their community.



Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell presented the awards at a special ceremony in Nambucca Heads last week.

Receiving medals were Gary Nichols, Colin Cracknell, Vaughn Thompsett and Theodor Ceapa of the Nambucca Marine Rescue Unit and Kenneth Brandli, formally from Nambucca, now Iluka Marine Rescue.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from Marine Rescue NSW, volunteers and Nambucca Valley Mayor Gary Lee.

The gathering heard how these five selfless men were able to manoeuvre watercraft into a position to support the RFS; assistance that added an additional key asset in the fight to protect life and property.

“This is a national award and we consider it fitting that these medals are presented in a way which is worthy of their significance,” Commissioner Barrell told those present.

“Often the good work by our members is overlooked and we are now very aware that NSW emergency response is a collective effort and what these men have done has highlighted the key role Marine Rescue is able to play in conjunction with other emergency services in times of natural disaster.”

Mayor Gary Lee, a former Police Officer with Water Police experience, added, “The medal you have been presented is not just a token of appreciation, it is a symbol of the courage, dedication and selflessness you demonstrate in serving our community.

“Your commitment to ensuring the safety of those at sea, often in challenging and unpredictable conditions, reflects the highest level of service and humanity.”

Nambucca Marine Rescue Commander Gary Nichols concluded, “We do not do this work for recognition or to be in the limelight so it is very humbling that Commissioner Barrell and other senior personnel from Marine Rescue NSW have come to Nambucca Heads to formally recognise members of our unit.”

By Mick BIRTLES

