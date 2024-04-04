A helping hand to get started in the music industry



A FREE program for teens with an interest in the performing arts is kicking off in Macksville, offering young people a unique opportunity to develop skills through mentorship from established industry professionals.

Now in its fourth year, the Ready Set Go youth music program is a production of Arts Mid North Coast and the Creative Youth Council.



Participants are mentored by Nambucca Valley-based music professionals Deebee Bishop, Alicia Parry and Rob Torreli.

The free program is for twelve to eighteen year olds wanting to form a band, learn songwriting, stage management, lighting and PA, improve their performing skills or explore career pathways in the music industry.

The Ready Steady Go program has a strong track record, with members of rising Nambucca Valley/Coffs Coast band ‘Blind Pretty’ former participants of the initiative.

The program’s coordinator, Liv Parker, told News Of The Area, “It is wonderful to see some of the young people who’ve been a part of Ready Set Go now in bands and performing gigs together.”

An introduction to the program will be held at the Macksville Music Station on Monday 8 April, commencing at 5:30 pm.

Parents are welcome to come along too.

In addition to hearing from the mentors, attendees will also see performances from previous Ready Set Go participants.

The program itself runs each Monday night of term two at the Macksville Music Station at 8 Princes Street, Macksville.

“The program’s past success has made it very popular so we advise those who are interested to get in touch with us and register for the Open Day early so they are not disappointed,” Liv said.

The Ready Set Go youth music program is proudly sponsored by Arts Mid North Coast, The Alcohol and Drug Foundation and is greatly assisted by the Macksville Music Station.

Numbers for the Open Day are limited and registration is essential.

By Mick BIRTLES