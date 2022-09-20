A Little Ray Of Giving with Ray White Bulahdelah

CHRISTMAS 2022 will see more families locally struggle not only to put food on the table but to provide gifts for children.

Christmas can be a magical time, however it can also be one of stress for some families.



There are things we can all do to help ensure that no one goes without at Christmas and in Bulahdelah the team at Ray White is getting behind ‘A Little Ray of Giving’, Ray White’s very own community charity initiative where offices across Australia and New Zealand get behind disadvantaged families and the elderly in the local community and puts a smile on their faces at Christmas time.

Renee Spiteri of Ray White Bulahdelah told News Of The Area, “We welcome your organisation or business to be involved and benefit by joining Ray White’s initiative to spread well deserved Christmas cheer to those less fortunate members of our Bulahdelah community.”

A Little Ray of Giving is seeking cash donations of $50.00 or more and Ray White’s team will take care of the rest including letterbox drops, notices in school newsletters, and a host of other activities all focused on creating Christmas cheer.

Ray White Bulahdelah will purchase gift cards/vouchers from our local shops from the money raised through the program.

There is a double bonus with the recipients of these gifts to spend locally, seeing your donations coming back into the Bulahdelah community.

Everyone that gets involved will enjoy being responsible for bringing joy and Christmas cheer to local families.

All contributions will be suitably recognised.

“I look forward to sharing with you the gift of giving this Christmas and helping those who are struggling in our local community to have a brighter festive season,” Renee said.

By Marian SAMPSON