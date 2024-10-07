A Magic Wand in Veterans’ Golf

THE day’s golf was magic, in the sense that Derek Wand sponsored the Gloucester Golfers’ event on Tuesday 1 October only to have the trophy return home when Anne Wand notched up the top score of the day.

At least, that’s the way it would have worked had not the long-standing tradition at the Gloucester Veterans involved Anne standing aside so the trophy could be awarded to the runner up.

The event was an Individual Stableford played by a fair sized field, particularly so after carts were not allowed due to the damp condition of the course following the recent rain.

The winner was indeed, Anne Wand, with a very creditable 39 Stableford points.

She was closely followed by runner up and trophy winner Trevor Sharp on 38 points.

Trevor led the ball-winners of the day and he was followed by Gai Falla and Debbie Sate 34, Bill Murray 33 and Gary Peters 32; Gary needed a countback to separate his score from the field.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Arthur Poynting who finished 657 cm from the hole after his tee shot.

At the 6th and 15th holes it was Carolyn Davies, 382 cm, and Ken Kelly, 145 cm, who finished closest for the NTP trophies.

On Tuesday 8 October the Gloucester Veteran Golfers will begin their summer season with an Individual Stableford sponsored by Debbie and Peter Sate.

The following Tuesday they will be playing another Individual Stableford sponsored by Joe Farrugia.

By Peter WILDBLOOD