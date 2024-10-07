Concerns for poor condition of Gloucester Caravan Park



ADJACENT to a pretty reach of the Gloucester River is the Gloucester Caravan Park.

Owned by MidCoast Council, its management has been outsourced since 2010.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In recent years, the condition of the park has been a cause of concern.

Its roads are rough and covered in pot-holes, the mini putt putt golf course is in disrepair, the amenities are outdated and rundown, and the area between the campsites and the river is overgrown with weeds.

MidCoast Council was recently asked to comment on the state of the park.

It agreed that it is in a poor state of repair and in need of a significant upgrade.

Council initially called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from prospective proponents to take over the operation of the park, via a lease agreement.

It then changed tack and decided to call for tenders.

“Following a review of the expressions of interest received, we will be going to market via an open request for tender and those [who] submitted an EOI are encouraged to submit a tender for the operation of the Gloucester Caravan Park via a lease agreement,” it advised.

“Several good expressions of interest were received, however Council has elected not to follow up the EOI campaign with a tender process as one of the key findings… was the need to ascertain the level and cost of capital upgrades.

“As such, Council will now carry out a high-level investigation of what capital upgrades are required and the cost to undertake them, and when this information is obtained Council will then consider next steps.”

The Gloucester Business Chamber has been keen to see an upgrade of the park.

“The park is in a prime position – an attraction in itself – with river, pool and CBD access within walking distance,” said Chamber President Matt Clinch.

“Having it remain dilapidated is an insult to this community.

“We cannot fathom the amount of money which has been lost as a result of no action here.

“Mining has ceased and agricultural activities are getting tougher and tougher, we need to invest in the future of tourism to supplement the economy further.”

By John WATTS

