Accessible Film Studies group shoot their first film



BUS STOP Films’ Accessible Film Studies Program has completed its first short film, a comedy called Go Your Own Way.

Bus Stop Films, the award-winning social enterprise film school and production company, in partnership with TAFE NSW, has been working with nine students since it began in February 2024.



The students, who are young adults living with moderate intellectual disability or autism, attend classes on Saturdays.

Their tutor is local filmmaker Claire Lyndsay.

Together they wrote the script, with Claire taking on the role of director.

“The film shoot was given lots of local love and support,” CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM told News Of The Area.

“Pacific Bay Resort generously provided the location, Harlow and Co. did hair and makeup, local car hire Kev’s Wedding Transport supplied a limo and many locals volunteered their time as extras.

“The students worked with industry professionals as mentors to make their film.”

The Accessible Film Studies Program not only teaches participants about filmmaking, it builds capacity, friendships and assists members to gain skills for employment, including jobs in the industry.

It is a rolling program, so members can return year to year, building skills and connecting with their community.

The program was made possible through the fundraising efforts of Laura Daley and Coffs Coast Autism.

“When I first heard about Bus Stop Films, I knew we needed them in Coffs Harbour,” Laura told NOTA.

“Young people with a disability in Coffs are so supremely talented, so Coffs Coast Autism worked hard to raise $25,000 to get Bus Stop established.

“Watching the young people grow in technical skills, but also in confidence over the past nine months with Bus Stop, is a dream come true.”

For Tracey, seeing the program’s lessons come together at the shoot was a pleasure to experience.

“I have been on many shoots, and the energy and spirit on set in Coffs Harbour was the one of the happiest and kindest I have experienced,” she said.

“The community was so kind.

“The film was funny and a wonderful comedic postcard to Coffs Harbour, I can’t wait to see it at the showcase.”

“Go Your Own Way” will premiere 9 December and members of the public can come along.

By Andrea FERRARI

