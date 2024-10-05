Pool price rise puts pressure on pockets



SENIOR swimmers have been shocked by the increase in the price of admission to Coffs Harbour’s War Memorial Olympic Pool.

One couple, aged 87 and 85, returned home after a few weeks away to find the price of their daily swim had increased from $4 to $4.60.



The husband and wife, who prefer not to be named, are committed to regular exercise; swimming most days and going to the gym regularly.

“I am a prostate cancer survivor and want to stay well; exercise is a part of that philosophy,” the man told the News Of The Area. “We use the pool for essential exercise.”

The couple have looked for ways to minimise the cost.

“The ten visit pass is priced at $45, compared to the daily price of $4.60. That’s a 10c saving per swim.”

They didn’t think much of that, so they explored the cost of an annual subscription, only to find it was $350 in the ‘23-’24 year but is now $693 for ‘24-’25.

“That’s a 98 percent increase; it’s unjustified.”

While the couple say they have limited but enough funds to cover the price rise, they are concerned for others.

It could mean an increase of $219 if a person swims every day.

“There’s a community connection around the activity [of swimming] and the satisfaction of achieving it, which gives us oldies a boost,” another senior swimmer told NOTA.

Coffs Council is being urged to reconsider the increase.

At Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools, the seniors’ daily ticket has increased from $4 to $4.20.

By Andrea FERRARI