ADVERTISING FEATURE: Government Funding to Support Seniors To Live at Home

NAVIGATING the Australian Government-funded aged care services, My Aged Care, may be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.

Understanding the system and having the right information on hand makes the process much easier.

My Aged Care is available to eligible people over 65 years and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 50 years.

Senior Australians who receive a small amount of support, typically one hour every fortnight, are most likely receiving the Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP).

The CHSP provides entry-level support for eligible people who need some help to live independently in their homes.

If additional support is required, a Home Care package could be the solution.

There are four levels of Home Care Packages to meet different care needs.

As an approved and registered provider of Home Care Packages, Livable provides each customer with a dedicated Aged Care Support Coordinator who checks in regularly to ensure the level of support and services meets their needs.

Livable’s Aged Care Support Coordinator, Mel Broad, said the most common question is how to receive additional support.

“If you feel like your current supports are not meeting your needs, or it has been several years since you have had an assessment, it might be time to be reassessed,” Mr Broad said.

“All you need is your aged care number and call My Aged Care to book a reassessment.

“I always advise my customers to start the assessment process now as package approval can take several months,” he added.

Mr Broad expressed that receiving a little support with daily home tasks does not mean independence has been lost.

“Getting a little help in your home and with daily activities means people can live independently for longer,” Mr Broad said.

“Our role is to help people stay connected and ensure they receive the support needed to live happily in their homes.”

Livable provides home visits to help you understand My Aged Care and the steps needed to receive a package.

If you need more information or assistance registering for My Aged Care, contact Mel at 0402 621 199.