ADVERTISING FEATURE: Spectacular sandboarding on the Stockton Sand Dunes

ENJOY unlimited sandboarding on the spectacular Stockton Sand Dunes in Port Stephens.

Sandboarding Australia at 4WD Tour R Us invites you to join them for an Unlimited Sandboarding Adventure from their meeting point at Birubi Beach, Anna Bay.

“You will board our custom-built off-road vehicles for the short, bouncy ride into the largest moving sand mass in the southern hemisphere,” said the Sandboarding Australia team.

“The dunes stretch 32 kilometres, that’s the entire length of Stockton Beach and can reach over 40-50 metres high, that’s like a ten storey building.

“The views alone are spectacular.”

Once in the dunes, the team will give you a rundown on sandboarding and how to use the hand made custom designed boards for maximum speed (and safety!)

Climb to the top of the dunes, jump on your sandboard, slide on down, then repeat!

“Our instructors are always on hand to help and answer any questions about sandboarding Port Stephens or the dunes and to make sure you have maximum fun!

“When you are done just jump back aboard our 4WD buses to be taken back to the Birubi Beach starting point.”

It’s an amazing experience for everyone, no matter your age.