Nelson Bay Croquet Club hosts Gala Day, takes on State Championships

NELSON Bay Croquet Club held their annual Gala Day on 17 June to mark the date they moved to their present facility on Tomaree Sports Complex.

A brilliant clear and bright winter day greeted the 44 members who attended together with ten guests representing local croquet clubs Maitland, Mount Sugarloaf and Newcastle National Park.

The day started with President David Wilson and Life Member Margaret-Rose Thompson welcoming everyone before they enjoyed morning tea.

The main part of the day was a series of games that tested mallet skills.

The games included perennial favourites such as ‘Walk the Plank’, ‘Nearest the Peg’, ‘Tyre Jump’, ‘Four Balls’ and the wobbly mallet.

The day was rounded off by a traditional BBQ, the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake and the awarding of prizes for the various games.

Congratulations to Margaret-Rose Thompson who acted as MC and Faby Batho who was in charge of the catering – a great effort.

Over the same weekend, three members of the club, Liz Friend, Sherry Gordon and Rae Uptin, played in the Croquet NSW Division 2 Golf Croquet Singles State Championship, hosted by Nowra Croquet Club between 17 and 19 June.

20 players entered and played qualifying round-robin games in three blocks.

Rae Uptin finished second in her block, winning four of five games, to qualify for the eight-player knock-out finals.

Rae beat Bernie McAlary 10-6 and Jaki Gaskell 5-6 / 7-3 / 7-5 to reach the final.

In the final, she lost to local player Brian Mitchell 6-7 / 4-7 to finish runner-up.

A great result for Rae.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or email nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.