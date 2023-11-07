Air Force personnel undertake billy cart journey for mental health

A TEAM of Air Force personnel from RAAF Base Williamtown pushed a billy cart styled to resemble an F/A-18 Hornet from Williamtown to Rathmines on Saturday in support of mental health charity Beyond Blue.

Taking on the challenge for the second time, personnel from Number 26 Squadron pushed the cart about 54 kilometres from the base to the memorial at the site of WWII RAAF Base at Rathmines.



“Teaming up with Beyond Blue and raising community awareness of mental health issues helps eliminate the stigma and makes it easier for people to seek help,” said Sergeant Mick Dellaca, 26 Squadron.

“We are fundraising for Beyond Blue.

“Everyone is unique, but no one should ever have to battle alone.”

Sergeant Dellaca said the importance of mental health was particularly emphasised throughout the COVID pandemic.

“Raising awareness on mental health within our workspace and home life has been highlighted in recent years through the COVID pandemic that has gripped the nation.

“As we move away from COVID being a major source of worry, the causes of concern that are triggering anxiety and stress in the community are more work challenges and the cost of living increases,” said Sergeant Dellaca.

By Sunday morning, $2,543.63 had been raised, with donations still open.

The challenge was run for the first time in 2022.

“Last year was very successful.

“We were lucky enough to raise almost $8000 for Beyond Blue and the awareness of the help people suffering with mental health issues have available to them was fantastic.

“At the completion of the challenge in November last year, we were very motivated to undertake the challenge again this year.”

To donate, visit https://fundraise.beyondblue.org.au/raaf-26sqn-meoms-2023.

By Pat JENSEN