John ‘Stinker’ Clarke’s new children’s book to launch in Fingal Bay

‘BANJO – the Adventurous Bream’ is the latest in a long line of books by News Of The Area columnist and well-known Fingal Bay identity John ‘Stinker’ Clarke.

Working with local artists and designer Katie Monin, ‘Stinker’ tells the tale of a tiny bream named Banjo, born under the Karuah Bridge.



“Unlike other family members and his friends, the little fish is very adventurous and swims throughout Port Stephens visiting places that he has been warned against by ‘Old Bert’, the wise old bream,” Stinker said.

“Such a place is Salamander Bay, where big mean sharks swim through the ribs of a shipwreck.”

The book, brilliantly illustrated by Megan Barrass and Doris Glasson, will be launched on Thursday 23 November at 12 noon at the Fingal Sports Club.

The occasion will be emceed by ABC Radio personality Scott Levi.

A book signing will follow the launch at the club and later from 5pm at the Cellars Café in Fingal Bay.

John has extended an invitation to all wishing to attend.