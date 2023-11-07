Changed traffic conditions on Maitland Road at Hexham



MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Maitland Road between the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Bridge for the Hexham Straight Widening project.

From Monday 6 November, Transport for NSW will be installing concrete safety barriers along the project site between Hexham Train Station and the northbound Hexham Bridge over the Hunter River.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

From Monday 13 November, there will also be minor adjustments to the travelling lanes to the northbound ramp to the Hexham Bridge.

This work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am for up to five nights, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.