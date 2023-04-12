Amcal Plus pharmacists shave heads to raise funds for a client battling cancer

COMMUNITY spirit shone through in a big way this week as residents and local business gathered together to support a young mother in the fight for her life.

Christian Hernandez of Amcal Plus at Salamander Bay led his team of pharmacists in shaving their heads to raise money for a member of their “Amcal Family”, Jasmin Kaschan.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Jasmin, or ‘Jazzy’, is well known to residents of the community as the young mother of two currently battling stage four breast cancer.

Jasmin’s work colleagues at Salamander Bay Coles organised a fundraising drive last year to help support her family through the difficult treatment process.

While initially responding well to chemotherapy, Jasmin received the difficult news in February that cancer had spread to her brain.

Upon hearing this news, Christian resolved to show Jasmin and her family that support in the community is strong.

“I came into work the next day and said ‘We’ve got to do something’,” Christian told News Of The Area.

“It’s such a heartbreaking story.

“Jasmin is a beautiful soul with two beautiful kids, and she’s been through so much already.”

Christian, who at one time was a neighbour to Jasmin and her family, saw an opportunity to care for the family, as well as raise awareness about cancer.

“I think a lot of people don’t really think about cancer,” said Christian, “or they think of it as something that is mostly a risk for older people.”

Jasmin turned 23 on April 5, which marked the perfect date for the buzz-cut fundraiser.

Her two children are both under five, and all of them live with Jasmin’s mother, Sonya, who has taken on the role of primary carer.

Through a connection from the Amcal Family, another community member reached out to Willie Mason of the Canterbury Bulldogs, who donated a jersey signed by all members of the 2023 team.

The jersey was auctioned online and the proceeds were donated to Jasmin’s fund, along with a contribution from the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay.

By Lindsay HALL