Anderson Art Award now accepting entries



THE Anderson Art Award, organised by Tea Gardens’ Galleries in the Gardens, is now open for entries.

Entries are invited from artists and sculptors from all over New South Wales.



First prize awards of $4,000 are offered in two categories as well as two highly commended ($1,000) awards.

There is a two-dimensional (2D) category for paintings, drawings or prints on paper or canvas and a three-dimensional (3D) category for ceramic, metal, wood or other material sculptures.

Entries should be submitted on a 2D or 3D entry form and must include quality photographs of the entry.

Entries must be received online by 5pm on 27 March 2025.

“Our curatorial committee will select 150 artworks for final judging and display in The Gallery from the entries received, using the photographs supplied,” said Anderson Art Award coordinator Ian Morphett.

Selected artists will be asked to deliver their artworks to The Gallery by 4pm on 4 April.

The finally selected entries will be judged by eminent independent experts and announced at an opening event on Saturday 12 April 2025.

The Anderson Art Award acknowledges the magnificent contributions that locals Rob and Lee Anderson have made to the arts on the Myall Coast over many years.

“Their most significant [contribution] has been establishing ‘The Gallery’ on the Tea Gardens waterfront,” said Mr Morphett.

“The Andersons purchased the historic cottage at 81 Marine Drive in 2017 and offered it to Galleries in the Gardens to operate as an art gallery.

“The Gallery has been hugely successful generating high visitation rates and excellent sales.

“Galleries in the Gardens Inc is a not-for-profit cooperative of more than 50 local artists.”

Competition details and entry forms can be found at www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au/andersonartaward