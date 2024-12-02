Motor Club ramping up for Motorfest 2025



MOTOR enthusiasts united outside Myall Quays shopping centre on Saturday 30 November to share their love of all things automobile in the lead-up to Motorfest 2025.

The usually ordinary carpark scene was significantly brightened by the presence of several vintage vehicles owned by members of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club, each sporting a unique backstory.



Brian’s 1962 TR4 Triumph, which had been relocated all the way from Tasmania, was “a reminder of youth, and a chance to relive it every weekend”.

Jock’s 1973 Chevrolet Camaro was a long-held dream from early adolescence finally realised.

“I had always wanted one as a kid, seeing it on the racetrack, and this one was originally brought over from California,” Jock said.

Richard’s MGTD was perhaps the most well-travelled, having been carted across the Atlantic from England to the USA and back again.

“Now it’s here, after I brought it with me when I came to this country, and it’s the love of my life,” Richard declared.

Rob’s 1976 Chrysler Valiant has been a valiant, long-term companion.

“I’ve had it for many decades and looked after it all the way,” he said.

Gary’s 1959 Austin Lancer, assembled in Australia, was a more recent acquisition, after he sold his 1949 MG, then decided to revamp his collection in the garage.

Alan’s 1931 A-Model Ford was the oldest on show last weekend.

“[It was] the car that saved Henry Ford,” Alan said.

“He had some trouble moving on from his Model-T; did not want to change.”

It now has a 1957 Thunderbird engine, and apparently goes very well on the highway, despite its overall age.

Motor Club members are looking forward to Motorfest in 2025, the region’s annual celebration of classic and vintage vehicles.

“Motorfest 2025 will be of even broader appeal, with things for the kids, family-friendly side activities,” explained Ranald MacKay.

“Lots of car shows were washed out last year, in and around Newcastle, but we had more than 400 [cars].

“We even ran out of food and coffee with the huge numbers of people in town.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

