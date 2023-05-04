Artists in the Garden offers diverse program for May

DIVERSITY reigns at May’s Artists in the Garden (AITG) event, with a program covering music, spoken word and visual arts offered on Sunday 7 May at Coffs’ North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens.

The Sawtell Ukulele Group will open the music component, bringing their enthusiasm and eclectic fun to entertain for an hour from 12.15pm.



From 1.30pm, singer songwriter Georgia Cortes Rayner will perform.

Georgia’s distinctive smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics combine with her music to create something that is folky and bluesy, with country, rock and hip hop elements, filled with social commentary/protest and observational angst.

For those fostering feelings of creativity, May’s Artists in the Garden event is hosting three workshops.

Play with Clay workshop was a favourite with participants at the April gathering, and is on again, this time with claymaker Atalanta Lloyd-Haynes on hand to assist and show the basics of building shapes and form.

“There is no need to register for this, play as long as you like, it’s all about the clay,” AITG Director James P Gilmour told News Of The Area.

In time for Mother’s Day, Kathy Edwards of Sprout Studio will tutor participants to create a beautiful chrysanthemum painting “through the gentle and relaxing medium of watercolour”.

“My students always love the outcomes they produce and are totally amazed at what they can achieve,” tutor Kathy Edwards said.

“I love teaching and watercolour is the main medium I work in.”

For something a bit different, there’s a quirky, arty experience with Bernadette Trela, who is leading The Painted Palette workshop – which involves painting on palettes.

“You can work on your own image or a still life, which will be set up for the workshop; the wooden surfaces and fun shape informs the work you create,” she said.

Bernadette has over twenty years’ experience and has an ability to inspire and guide students to make great work.

Places are limited and all materials are provided.

Speakers Corner has its own performance space for the afternoon, running between 12.15 and 2.15.

MC and spoken word artist Jaiden Whitton will perform and introduce well known performer Amy Robinson with her thought-provoking poetry, among others.

Writer and poet Del Hardy will also perform, telling NOTA, “I’ll be presenting two short humorous pieces ‘When Nanny Comes to Babysit’ and ‘When We Went in Poppy’s Boat’.”

MC Jaiden Whitton urges potential speakers to register before the event, however said “the space is also conducive to impromptu performance on the day”.

“This is your chance to state your piece, whether it be performance, presentation or simply ideas,” Jaiden said.

Speaking about the general vibe of Artists in the Garden, Director Tammy Mills-Thom told NOTA, “Visual artists are a mainstay of our events, with many regulars bringing artworks to showcase.

“Sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, mixed media, whatever visual art you produce is welcome.

“There will be an open artwork, as well as the ongoing embellishment of our 3D mannequins, Eve and Greg.

“With Coffee by Pony Espresso, the green grass and relaxing surroundings of the Botanic Garden, art books to browse, surrounded by art and performance, what better place to spend some time on a Sunday afternoon?”

To register for the watercolour or palette workshops or Speaker’s Corner, go to the Artists in the Garden Facebook page or email info@artistsinthegarden.au.

By Andrea FERRARI