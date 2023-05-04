Bananafest offers weekend of music, festival vibes, food and freebies

BANANAFEST, the new festival of music, food, fun and family entertainment will rock Coffs Harbour’s iconic The Big Banana on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May.

Three shows over two days will feature Australian music talent, children’s entertainment icons, street performers and a feast of food vendors.



Check out the program for details of the line-up; here’s a guide.

Saturday 9am – 3pm on the main stage there’s Avalanche City, Josh Pyke and The Toads, and kids’ entertainment from Kangaroo Beach, and a live interactive experience with Bluey.

For the evening extravaganza, on Saturday, starting at 3.30 until 9pm, we have Alex Lloyd, SkunkHour, The Beautiful Girls, and on the more intimate Café Stage, Black Pallas and Hey Lenny.

The Sunday shows run from 9am until 4.30 with Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, The Soul Movers, Tim Freedman and The Toads, with kids’ entertainers The Wiggles Friends.

Sunday’s Café Stage performances come from Hey Lenny and Little Kng.

For the whole weekend, the Big Banana will turn into a huge, colourful pageant.

Street performers will bring a festival feeling with the spectacular Sacred Circus day shows switching up to their stunning evening extravaganzas.

“Sacred Circus will bring a ‘carnivale’ theme to Bananafest,” Sherry Price from event organisers Another Tasty Event told News Of The Area.

“There will be hula hoopers, bubble blowing artists, roller skaters, acrobatic artists, fire performers, stilt walkers.

“You name it… they have it.

“The performers will be roving throughout the festival area entertaining the young and old.”

Local Coffs children’s entertainment and party specialists, The Smiley Squad will bring their favourite activities along.

Going hungry isn’t an option with a range of food vendors and onsite options.

“We have a range of food vendors from Turkish Gozleme, the famous cheesecake cone, woodfired pizza with their signature delish dessert pizza made with banana and coconut, cream cheese, walnuts and maple syrup.

“The Big Banana will have their amazing hotdog store open along with the cafe offering all things bananas,” she said.

Hoping BananaFest will be a launch for what is hoped to be an annual festival, the Coffs Harbour-based organsiers, Another Tasty Event, are very excited to have worked with the iconic Big Banana to bring the inaugural event to fruition.

“Working with the team from The Big Banana has been amazing,” Sherry said.

“We have been delivering food festivals on the Coast for over six years, but Bananafest has been the largest music festival that we have pulled together.

“So to see it come to life is quite an accomplishment and something we are very proud of.”

Every ticket holder will receive unlimited access to The Big Banana Fun Park’s Water Park, 4D Ride Simulator, Indoor Giant Slides, Toboggan, Mini Golf, Laser Tag, Demolition Derby and the World of Banana’s Theatre and Tour.

Community Transport buses will be running shuttle services to and from Bananafest, from various locations including: Moonee Beach Hotel, Toormina Hotel and York Street, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI