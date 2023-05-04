City’s Draft Operational Plan and Delivery Program on Exhibition

LOCAL residents and ratepayers are being encouraged to review and provide feedback on the City of Coffs Harbour’s Draft 2022-2026 Delivery Program (Year 2), Draft 2023/24 Operational Plan and supporting financial documents.

The Program and Plan sets out the projects, services and activities the City will provide, how much they will cost and when they will be delivered.

The Delivery Program and Operational Plan, which includes the City’s draft Long Term Financial Plan, draft 2023/24 Fees and Charges, draft 2023/24 Statement of Revenue Policy and draft 2023-2026 Delivery Program Financial Information, are on public exhibition from Monday 1 May until Monday 29 May 2023.

The 2023/24 Consolidated Income Statement forecasts an estimated operating surplus (before capital grants and contributions) of $13.683m, including an operating surplus (before capital grants and contributions) of $0.003m for the General Fund.

“I’m very glad to see that our goal of bringing the General Fund, before capital grants and contributions, into an operating surplus position is already happening ahead of earlier forecasts, which is great news for the City and community,” said City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos.

“We will continue to make sure that we’re financially sustainable while also ensuring that we maintain our key services for the community.

“It’s also vital that we are delivering projects that are important to the community.

“So we’d urge everyone to take a look at the documents and let us know what you think.”

The major focus areas for the coming years are:

● Realigning the current service levels and asset delivery to achieve the City’s ongoing financial sustainability;

● Working with the NSW Government in developing the NSW Government’s Jetty Foreshore Precinct masterplan, and projects that emerge from it, to create vibrant and inclusive places;

● Preparing for a post-bypass Coffs Harbour through urban design and planning outcomes, while supporting the community and businesses through the transition;

● Helping drive new housing opportunities by facilitating residential release areas and urban renewal;

● Supporting the community and City to better adapt to change – everything from waste and recycling, renewables, climate change through to a solid foundation to sustain us all before, during and after disasters and emergencies;

● Deliver active transport options to help foster and active, safe and healthy community; and

● Investigating innovative and effective waste landfill options for the community.

You can view, read and provide feedback on the draft documents via the City’s Have Your Say website – https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/dpop – from Monday 1 May until Monday 29 May 2023.