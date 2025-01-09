Aunty Liz receives prestigious research award



DR ELIZABETH McEntyre was recently awarded the Indigenous Allied Health Australia 2024 Excellence in Research Award at a gala dinner in Adelaide.



Aunty Liz, a Worimi Gurungai and Wonnarua Elder, received the prestigious award as an established researcher who demonstrated inclusive research partnerships and ethical practice in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, communities and organisations.

The award recognised Dr McEntyre’s significant contribution to allied health and/or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing, and for demonstrating the principles of knowledge translation, data sovereignty and Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing in her works.

Dr McEntyre’s most recent research for the Australian Institute of Criminology focused on reducing hyper-incarceration of First Nations People by removing barriers to mental health diversion, and she is presently working with the Australian Government on the National Plan to End the Abuse and Mistreatment of Older 2024-2034.