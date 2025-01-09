Carollers celebrate Christmas at Pindimar



CAROLLERS celebrated Christmas early on South Pindimar beach on Saturday 21 December, with a special visitor dropping in.

Despite a strong, persistent, south-easterly wind, residents and their families from all over Pindimar and Bundabah congregated on the northern shore of Port Stephens Bay to sing.



The crowd enjoyed the musings of local virtuosos Doug, Bert and James, all under the watchful gaze of a growing family of ospreys in the big pine; their nest noticeably larger than at the same time twelve months prior.

Some local pelicans took advantage of the persistent wind to spread higher inspiration.

Santa Claus’ much-anticipated arrival came not a minute too late on his locally-supplied ground sleigh, decked out in tinsel and bells.

“Mrs Claus, the Elves, and I have been very busy,” he announced.

Lesley Lane stepped in as Santa’s special helper, assisting as he toured the beachfront and gave out early Christmas presents to the kids – and some adults.

Santa then held court on his specially red folding-throne, as parents and grandparents lined up with their kiddies to meet the Master Elf.

“Some have expensive tastes these days. One even asked specifically for a gift card,” Santa said while noting how times have changed over his countless years.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

