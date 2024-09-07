Australian Red Cross celebrated at Woolgoolga



THE 110th anniversary of the Australian Red Cross was marked in Woolgoolga with both Wiigulga Sports Complex and the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple lit up in red.

The Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch hosted a party on the anniversary day, 13 August, with over 80 supporters and friends in attendance.



Speakers included Australian Red Cross Secretary Coffs Harbour Branch Trish Mill, who reminisced on the history of the organisation, Mayor Cr Paul Amos who praised the volunteers and former local woman Mary Mawhinney who is now Chief of Staff at British Red Cross in London.

The birthday cake was cut by inaugural members of the Woolgoolga branch, Robyn Rooth and David Edwards.

President Kerry Chaffey expressed her thanks to all those who contributed to the day.

“The planning group has been working hard for weeks, and with a lot of support from our catering team and others, the day was a huge success,” she said.

At the end of August, the branch held its monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea.

“Speakers from the Woolgoolga Marine Rescue regaled us with stories of the challenges and rescues they undertake for our water users,” spokesperson Robyn Rooth told NOTA.

“And they were followed by the Duets and Doowops singing group whose music took many of us back to our younger days.”

By Andrea FERRARI

