Upper Orara Hall Powered By Tesla



UPPER Orara Hall is now more energy and cost efficient thanks to the arrival of a new solar battery.

The 13.5kWh Tesla Powerwall Battery was funded by a $15,900 NSW Government grant through the Community Building Partnership Program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh visited the hall on Monday morning to congratulate members of the Upper Orara Hall Committee.

It is the work of the committee that drives the upgrades to ensure the hall is an efficient safe haven in emergencies and a welcoming environment for community events.

“The committee works hard to make continual improvements at their beloved hall which is such a focal point for the local community, and a designated evacuation centre during emergencies,” Mr Singh said.

“Their solar battery project is just one example of a much-needed upgrade identified by the committee members.”

Speaking on behalf of the Upper Orara Hall Committee, Lorraine Heyman told News Of The Area that if power is lost in the valley, the new battery will kick in to power the hall.

“Day-to-day it also means we can leave the fridges on all the time which means a cost efficiency,” she said.

“For events we would always overbuy food, such as sausages, and then sell-off leftovers after the event.

“Now we can freeze them ready for the next event.”

Mr Singh said the project was among thirteen on the Coffs Coast to secure $300,000 in funding through the 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.

“This program has been fantastic for our local community, delivering much-needed improvements to local facilities across the Coffs Coast,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI

