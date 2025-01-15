Australian Women’s Classic to call Coffs Harbour Golf Club home



GET set for a spectacular showcase of women’s golf as one of Australia’s most prestigious championships, the Australian Women’s Classic returns to the national sporting stage in March at an exciting new Coffs Coast home.

After six years at the renowned Bonville Golf Resort, the tournament will now take place at the stunning Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

This scenic 27-hole venue offers an unforgettable experience for both players and fans, highlighting exceptional talent in women’s golf set against the charming backdrop of Coffs Harbour.

More than 130 of the world’s best female golfers will battle it out on the greens, with a lucrative $500,000 prize purse up for grabs.

Co-sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Golf Association Tour of Australasia (WPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET), the 72-hole championship will carry immense prestige and draw elite athletes from across the globe.

Entries opened recently and already several international stars including 2024 LET Player of the Year, Chiara Tambourlini of Switzerland, and 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol winner, Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand have put up their hand to tee-off at Coffs in eight weeks.

A number of local hopes have also entered, including NSW star Kelsey Bennett from Mollymook, who is embarking on her rookie season on the LET as well as Kirsten Rudgeley and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard from Western Australia.

This will not be the first time the Coffs Harbour Golf Club has hosted a Ladies European Tour event.

In 2018 the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, which prides itself on its “big city standards with friendly small-town charm”, was the venue for the Women’s NSW Open won by England’s Meghan MacLaren.

But it’s not just about the elite level competition.

The Australian Women’s Classic offers a golden opportunity for players, their families, and supporters to explore the beauty and charm of the wonderful Coffs Coast.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live, showcasing both the club and region while bringing excitement to fans across Australia.

Whether watching from the gallery or tuning in from afar, you won’t want to miss a moment as these elite athletes compete for glory on the international stage.

Golf NSW Chief Executive Officer Stuart Fraser expressed enthusiasm for the tournament’s new host venue on the NSW mid-north coast.

“Golf NSW, with the support of the NSW Government, is thrilled to bring the Australian Women’s Classic to a fabulous venue like Coffs Harbour Golf Club,” Fraser said.

“It will be exciting to watch some of the sport’s best female athletes from around the globe competing in regional NSW for one of Australia’s most prestigious championships.”

