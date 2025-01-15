Enter the Southern Estuaries photography competition



ENTER your photos in MidCoast Council’s Southern Estuaries photography competition before Wednesday 26 March 2025 for your chance to win up to $300 in Shop MidCoast vouchers.

The photography competition is open to anyone who uses the region’s southern estuaries including Black Head Lagoon, Khappinghat Creek, Wallis Lake, Smiths Lake, Lower Myall River, Karuah River, Kore Kore Creek and North Arm Cove.

Upload up to ten photos of the southern estuaries related to the theme “My favourite things to do at our lakes, rivers and lagoons are…” to

https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/oursouthernestuaries.

Photos can be used from any time period including any historical photographs from your family albums showing how the estuaries have been used and loved over time.



There are two categories to enter, the Junior Category for under 18 year-olds and the Open Category for any age.

Open category prizes are Shop MidCoast vouchers valued at: 1st Prize – $300, 2nd Prize – $200, 3rd Prize – $100.

Junior category prizes are Shop MidCoast vouchers valued at: 1st Prize – $250, 2nd Prize – $150, 3rd Prize – $75.

Selected photos will be exhibited as part of a touring exhibit in 2025 and will also be used in the Southern Estuaries Coastal Management Program which will be going out for community feedback in 2025.

The photography competition will be judged by a panel of judges, including industry professionals who will award the winner of each category.

This project is supported by the NSW Government through its Coast and Estuary Program.