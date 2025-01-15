Gloucester Tennis Club acing it in 2025



THE Gloucester Tennis Club, established in 1923, quickly became (and has remained) a vibrant hub for tennis enthusiasts in the local community.

However by 2020 it became clear that many of the facilities were approaching their use by date, and that it was necessary to carry out an audit of the club’s sustainability going forward.



“This triggered the start of a journey for Gloucester Tennis to explore short-term goals and long-term objectives,” explains the Tennis Australia website.

The audit found that many improvements were necessary, and the club’s first ever business plan was prepared.

In 2021 the business plan enabled the club to obtain a government grant of $250,000 which was used to resurface nine clay courts and upgrade to LED lighting on the courts, with new poles and wiring.

However, the club is not resting on its laurels and its facilities are set for further improvements in 2025 with the upgrade of three old synthetic courts to hard courts, and the creation of four new pickleball courts.

Pickleball, which can be said to be an amalgam of badminton and tennis, is where two or four players use a paddle to hit a perforated ball back and forth over a net, on a court smaller than a tennis court.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in Australia,” said Steve Munn, President of Gloucester Tennis.

“It is particularly suited to the older and less physically agile players.”

Vision impaired tennis will also be a big winner this year with the three new tennis courts lined for that sport.

“Gloucester Tennis Club currently has a world champion in vision impaired tennis, Courtney Webeck, who has thrown her support behind the upgrade and is looking forward to being able to train and play here at home, with the potential for future vision impaired tennis tournaments to be held here,” said Steve.

Autumn tennis competitions for mixed or women start in early February, with enquiries to Steve 0429 477 128 (mixed) or Lorraine 6558 1433 (women).

Social tennis is from 8am on Tuesday mornings, and coaching by Greg Billingham is available on 0414 552 966.

By John WATTS

