Gloucester Creatives developing creativity in young people



GLOUCESTER Creatives has organised a series of school holiday workshops for young people to stimulate their creativity.

“Creative expression exercises different parts of your brain and is a great way to encourage out-of-the-box thinking,” said Louise Watterson, the coordinator of the workshops.



For younger children, a one-hour workshop will guide participants to create their own fantasy gardens using both found and provided objects.

In another workshop, Leanne Barrett plans to create magical doors to attract more fairies to Gloucester.

Children will make two fairy doors: one to take home and one to place around Gloucester.

“We hope local businesses will get involved in this project,” Louise told News Of The Area.

“Once the doors are installed, local and visiting children can have fun finding the doors around the town.”

Louise will also lead a workshop applying her new skills in gelli plate printing during a Botanical Printing workshop for children aged ten and older.

“Gelli plate printing is an excellent introduction to printing, as it is relatively easy yet produces fantastic results,” she said.

Beyond the school holidays, Kidz Club will return to Gloucester Creatives during term time to continue inspiring creativity.

The workshops will explore different cultures and customs through music, dance, art, and crafts, starting with a focus on China to coincide with the Chinese New Year.

There will be lanterns and dragons, a bit of history, and an exploration of Chinese creativity.

“If a community member knows a particular culture, we would love to hear from them,” member Jasmine Van Aast said.

“We want the community to come together through the creative arts.”

A recent study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stresses the importance of fostering children’s creativity.

It highlights that innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving are highly sought-after skills in the 21st century.

Beyond their economic value, engaging in creative activities also provides educational and well-being benefits.

Through creative pursuits, children can experiment, use their imagination, build confidence, and express their individuality.

If you are interested in learning more about the creative opportunities offered by Gloucester Creatives, check out their website.

By Wendy BUSWELL