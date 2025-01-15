Recon run ahead of the 48th Karuah River Rally north of Dungog



ORGANISERS of the annual Karuah River Rally Run will be riding into Dungog this weekend to ensure all is ready for next month’s annual event.

Rob Lovett of the BMW Touring Club of NSW (BMWTC) told News Of The Area that the visit is a recon run (reconnaissance) ahead of the main ride and rally between 7-9 February.



Mr Lovett and several other club members will liaise with the Dungog Fire Brigade, RFS, SES, Ambulance and local police to share their plans for the rally.

A flyer will also be shared with the Dungog Information Centre, with previous feedback welcoming the business and promotional benefits the rally brings to the town.

This will be the 48th year of the rally, which is held in the Chichester State Forest, 31kms north of Dungog.

The ride there covers some of the best sealed and unsealed roads in NSW with the final section to the campsite being 15km of Forestry dirt road.

All sorts of riders and their motorbikes (and sometimes sidecars) take part in the moto-camping weekend, converging on the Frying Pan Creek campground for what is described as a “back to basics” event that is even held in wet and soggy conditions.

This year’s event coincides with the 60th anniversary of the BMWTC of NSW.

It launched the Karuah River Rally in 1978 (on the Australia Day weekend) after acquiring the Australia Day Rally from the Four Owners Club of NSW.

The Australia Day Rally was also held at Frying Pan Creek prior to 1978 and it has been held there ever since, with the exception of 1984 and 2017.

“Many riders consider it a testament of stamina and riding skills to get through under demanding conditions such as heavy rain, but of course, there are practical limits,” Mr Lovett said.

“Most Karuah attendees are experienced riders for which motorcycle rallies are an intrinsic lifestyle – but the average age is creeping up and is probably around the 60s.

“For many, getting the rally badge is a prized possession.”

Attendees often ride from WA, SA, Victoria and Queensland to attend the rally and a number of riders have attended every event.

“We have also had riders from the US, the UK and Germany.

“One highlight some years ago occurred when a fully restored WW2 BMW turned up (causing something of a sensation).”

Mr Lovett said the rally focuses on the social aspects of motorbike touring and does not include organised entertainment or competitions.

The BMWTC NSW donates to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and motorcycle rider accident rehabilitation, and has previously donated to the Dungog SES.

By Sue STEPHENSON