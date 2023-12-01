Be part of the Coffs Harbour 30th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run

THOSE bikers with big motorbikes and even bigger hearts, the Mid North Coast Harley Owners Group, are at it again, busily organising the Coffs Harbour 30th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run to be held on Sunday 10 December.

The event is open to all varieties of motorcycles, riders and pillions with the Salvos accepting any donations of toys, gift cards, food and cash on the day.



The run will leave the North Beach Recreation and Bowling Club at 11.30 am and follow Pine Creek Way through Bonville, Lyons Road through First Avenue, Sawtell then along Hogbin Drive and Harbour Drive to the Jetty Foreshore.

The Salvation Army will have a BBQ and drinks on hand for the cost of a gold coin donation for all attendees on arrival at the foreshores park at lunch time.

Around 200 bikes usually take part each year with riders encouraged to dress in the Christmas theme as well as decking out their bikes in the spirit of Christmas.

“It seems every year that goes by more and more families in our community are finding it harder and harder to survive and we have met many, because of rent rises and increasing costs of living, find themselves for the first time wondering not just how they are going to get through Christmas, but life,” Major Andrew Van Gaalen of the Salvation Army told News Of The Area.

“We try our best over this Christmas period to bring a bit of joy back into their lives by striving to make toys available for the children as well as supporting the families with food provisions and this is made possible by the support of our amazing community who are rallied together by the Mid North Coast Harley Owners Group each year.”

Major Andrew Van Gaalen of the Salvation Army can be contacted on 02 6652 8777 or email andrew.vangaalen@salvationarmy.org.au for donations prior or after the event.

He will be available on the day as well to accept the donations from all the bike riders and the general public who wish to contribute.

Families that don’t own a motorcycle are more than welcome to turn up at the park with donations and join in the BBQ while admiring the effort people put into helping out the Salvation Army and the families doing it tough around the Mid North Coast.

Toy run patches are for sale during the day from the Harley Owners Group treasurer and secretary, with donations being given to the Salvos at the conclusion of the BBQ.

To find out more please contact the Director of the Mid North Coast Harley Owners Group, Dennis Pearce, on 0412 337 695.

By Mick BIRTLES and Debbie HULL-MOODY