Macksville Memoir Writers publish second anthology

THE Macksville Memoir Writers recently published their second anthology of stories, ‘For the Record: Memories of Lives Well-Lived’, presenting a copy to the Macksville and Nambucca libraries.

“The 70 stories in this volume chronicle a broad spectrum of the writers’ lives, from family memories, to school days, to first boyfriends, to favourite childhood books – and many more,” said Robin Hammond, Macksville Memoir Writers.



“There are even a few somewhat raunchy tales involving nakedness!

“The stories are illustrated with photos and sketches.

“These writers, in their long and eventful lives have hunted crocodiles, sailed down the Nile, been the subject of black assemblies, and more – much more,” Robin said.

The group meets at the Macksville Library each month, except for January.

At present, two more anthologies are in the early stages of production, one on the subject of cooking experiences and the other on life in a small town.

“If you would like to join the group in exploreng your life stories, or even in writing your own family history, you would be most welcome,” said Robin.

Please call one of the following for further details, Carole on 6569 5627, Bev on 6568 4261, or Robin on 0432 024 823.