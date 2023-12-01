Sing along at the Macksville Christmas Carols by Candlelight 2023

CHRISTMAS wouldn’t be Christmas without the Macksville Christmas Carols by Candlelight, and they’re back this year on Sunday 17 December starting at 7pm, with gates open at 6pm.

This tradition, dating back 36 years, is the local Salvation Army’s way to say thank you to the community for their support throughout the year, to spread Christmas cheer in the valley and a great reminder of what Christmas is all about.



It’s a whopping event attracting some 4,000 friends and families every year.

Taking place at Macksville Park (football oval), the event is free entry, as always, with the Salvos asking for a donation at the entrance gate, with monies raised going directly back into the Nambucca Valley community through the Salvos’ welfare program.

“Major supporter Jason and his team from the local Mitre10 at Macksville have generously supported the carols for the last nine years for which we are truly grateful,” a Salvos volunteer told News Of The Area.

“People come in matching Christmas outfits, with all sorts of Christmas paraphernalia that lights up, flashes and shines, with their picnic rugs and chairs ready to ‘get their Christmas on’ and sing some carols.”

Every year the kids’ favourite activities on-site are the local Rivervewe stable where kids can pat sheep, the Santa Claus appearance and his Christmas cave, and the massive fireworks finale display put on by Chris and his team from C D Pearson Fireworks.

“Many local businesses have helped us over the years such as Northwest Freight Services who every year donate two massive trucks to make up our stage for the night.

“Brewsters from local cafes donate their time to help in the Salvos coffee van, there’s Lucy Fru Fru women’s clothing shop who dress the MC on the night, and well over 30-40 volunteers from the local Salvation Army Nambucca River Church who man the gates, set up for the evening, and help the night run smoothly and then clean and pack up when the event is over.

“The night is jam packed full of live performances from local talent, food vendors and coffee available on the night along with kids Christmas activities,” said the Salvos volunteer.

Performers include Dylan Hoskins, Di Coomes, St Patrick’s Primary School choir, Bluebird Support Disability Service, Milli Mason, Jasmine Sutton, Marli Green and The Valley Line Dancers.

By Andrea FERRARI