Beatton stays on as Nambucca Heads Lions Club president

THE Nambucca Heads Lions Club hosted its board changeover dinner at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club on the evening of 27 June 2023.

President of the Nambucca Heads Lions Club, Grahame Beatton, and members were delighted to be able to welcome the Nambucca Valley Mayor, Rhonda Hoban OAM, to the dinner.



The mayor presented the ‘toast to Lions Clubs International’ and thanked the Lions for our efforts within the Nambucca community.

Grahame Beatton is staying on as club president and told guests at the dinner, “I am pleased for the opportunity to continue as president of our group of hard-working Lions club members and without their support and generous time given freely to carry out our many projects this club would not be able to do all the things it does for our local community”.

During the dinner a number of awards were presented as an opportunity for the Lions to recognise members whose efforts had been exemplary.

Grahame added, “the members receiving the awards have been doing outstanding work in taking over from retired Lions and taking the club into its next phase”.

The coveted Lion of the Year Award was presented to Lion Terri Beaman for her efforts in supporting the club’s markets, youth projects and Christmas festival.

The dinner also served as an opportunity to formally recognise local community groups, organisations and individuals who support the Lions and the broader community.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to the Nambucca RSL Club Ltd, Peter Trisley (Betta Electrical) and Maureen and Catherine Shepherd for the support to the Lions cake stall at Lions markets.

Grahame Beatton also used the occasion to present secretary of the Nambucca branch of Red Cross, Mrs Lesley Smith, with a cheque for $500.

The Red Cross intends to use these funds within our local community.

THE Nambucca Heads Lions Club will host an information night on 22 August 2023 for any interested potential members.

Anyone interested should phone membership chairman Bill Shepherd on mobile 0428 004 035.

By Mick BIRTLES