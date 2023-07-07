Tireless: Marlene Griffin’s humanitarian work honoured

MARLENE Griffin has posthumously been awarded a NSW Humanitarian Award and will be honoured before NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC on Wednesday.

Many people in the area will remember Marlene for her tireless commitment to supporting and contributing to the enhancement of our local community.



At various times, she was president of the Nambucca Valley Arts Council, president of the committee of management of the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre and a long-standing presenter of an art appreciation course for the local U3A group.

In addition, her skills and energy were regularly put to good use in pursuing grants for the enhancement of the Community and Arts Centre, resulting in a number of major upgrades to the centre for the enjoyment of the local community.

Perhaps less well-known was her commitment to campaigning and fundraising for refugees and asylum seekers.

For a number of years, she took a leading role in our local Rural Australians for Refugees group, including raising funds for the Asylum Seekers Centre in Newtown.

She organised classical music concerts in Nambucca Heads, and hosted many events in her home, including charity auctions, lunches, raffles, and much besides.

She was also an accomplished artist and donated all the proceeds from sales of her work to the Asylum Seekers Centre.

Her recent exhibition in the Stringer gallery in Nambucca Heads raised more than $5,000 for the ASC.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to refugees, Marlene has been posthumously awarded a prestigious 2023 NSW Humanitarian Award.

These awards provide a platform to acknowledge and recognise individuals and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to refugee issues.

The awards will be presented at Government House, Sydney, in an official ceremony on Wednesday.

A fitting tribute to a special member of our community who died in May.