Primary students’ art work unveiled at Phoenix Gallery

AN art exhibition ‘For Our Elders’ opened at Phoenix Gallery last Saturday 1 July.

For Our Elders has been curated from work by pupils of Bowraville Central, Tallowood Steiner School and St Mary’s Primary School.



A group of students and parents, teachers and school members got together to celebrate this year’s NAIDOC week.

A free clay- and found-objects sculpting workshop was popular on the day for both young and old who attended to support the artists.

The exhibition celebrates this year’s NAIDOC theme.

The students reflected on the importance of Elders in their community, their hometowns and Australia as a whole, with a particular focus on the Elders from Bawrrung (Bowraville).

David Taylor, Bowraville Central principal acknowledged the amazing effort art teacher Emily King made to put the exhibition together and her passion for art and community.

“She introduced a variety of art forms to her students to express their voice and ideas,” said Mr Taylor.

The exhibition includes ceramics, painting, printmaking, collage, weaving, installation, and altered furniture.

Bec Finch, Tallowood Steiner School principal emphasised the collaborative nature of the exhibition’s works, which were made during the schools’ NAIDOC week celebrations and other community events.

“The exhibition is the result of collaborative works, it’s beautiful and meaningful, a message of working and sharing together as a community,” she said.

She said Jess Cowan did great work, making this exhibition possible.

“I am excited to have this exhibition here at Phoenix, this is one of Phoenix’s main goals, collaborating with other organisations to continue strengthening our sense of community at Bowraville,” said Bec.

“This is the first time the schools have joined to put together an exhibition at Phoenix, this is something we would like to do every year.”

The money raised from sales will go to an exhibition fund at each school, so this can become a yearly event” said Phoenix Gallery arts coordinator Alejandra Ramirez.

The exhibition is on until 4 August.

The gallery opens Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm, 88 High Street, Bowraville. Any enquiries email info@nvp.org.au.