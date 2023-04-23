Bellingen’s Nexus Gallery welcomes new exhibitions

NEXUS Gallery at The Old Butter Factory in Bellingen is getting back to earth with its two new exhibitions.

The Main Gallery is showing the Coastal ClayMakers’ ceramics exhibition titled ‘20’ in celebration of their 20th birthday this year.



The Studio Gallery houses Gail Sue’s exhibition of paintings titled ‘Memories and Landscapes’.

The exhibitions open at 1pm on Sunday 23 April and run until 19 May.

Founded in 2003, Coastal ClayMakers began life when a group of graduating TAFE ceramics students were keen to continue to meet regularly on a social basis, and to continue learning together.

While the group continues to attract TAFE students, it welcomes anyone with an interest in ceramics.

Members have a vast range of experience, including professional potters, teachers, students, home hobbyists and those just starting their love affair with clay.

“Coastal ClayMakers provides members opportunities to come together throughout the year to learn about and practise all aspects of ceramics, including hand building, wheel throwing, glazing and firing,” Coastal ClayMakers President Wendy Phillips told News Of The Area.

“Monthly informal gatherings include ‘Members Make’ days, where attendees can work on their own projects in the company of like-minded folk.

“Other meetings include weekend workshops; for example, in August, visiting artists Johanna deMaine and Tatsuya Tsutsui will share their skills and knowledge with participating members.”

The exhibition of members’ work is simply called ‘20’ and shows a diverse range of works by the local Mid North Coast ceramic artists.

In Gail Sue’s ‘Memories and Landscapes’ exhibition in the Studio Gallery, we see the results of the artist’s inspiration by a saying by Robert Henri.

‘The most vital things in the look of a landscape endure only for a moment. Work should be done from memory; memory of that vital moment.’

“I am pleased to present ‘Memories and Landscapes’, an exhibition in which I have explored a variety of approaches to the landscape genre,” Gail said.

“Among the highlights in this exhibition are new works such as ‘Blooming Wattle’ inspired by our wonderful floral emblem, which I painted from a memory of golden foliage flashing by as I drove along the road.

“In contrast to another recent piece, ‘Hush Hush Who’s There’, in which I explore the unexpected relationship between the natural world and myth.

“This painting is still recognisable as a landscape, but comes from a place in my imagination, in response to my surroundings,” said Gail.

The exhibition opens on Sunday 23 April 2023, at the Nexus Gallery, with an official gathering from 1pm to 3pm.

“I will be in attendance and will be happy to answer any questions anyone may have regarding my work,” said Gail.

By Andrea FERRARI