Women in Art exhibition opens at Matilda Street



THE Nambucca Valley Women’s Business Network (NVWBN) will be launching its ‘Women in Art’ exhibition on April 29 at Macksville’s Matilda Street Gallery.

‘Women in Art’ will feature original creations by local female artists in a range of mediums.



“The exhibition will feature a broad range of artistic media including watercolour, acrylics, mixed media and photography,” said Libby Foster, Nambucca Valley NVWBN secretary and exhibition organiser.

“This is our first art exhibition as a committee, and we have been thrilled with the response by local artists.”

“We’re expecting a full house at the exhibition opening,” said Libby.

NVWBN President Sara Runciman said the NVWBN committee and members believe strongly in supporting, empowering and inspiring local women.

“Since 2017, we have held regular events featuring local women, including breakfast and evening networking events with speaking guests, and last year we held a women’s writers panel at Macksville Library, which was a great success,” Sara said.

‘Women in Art will be held at the Matilda Street Gallery, 26 Matilda Street, Macksville.

The opening event on April 29 kicks off at 3 pm with music by Alicia Parry, and bubbles and nibbles for artists and guests.

This exhibition is sponsored by Nambucca Valley Women’s Business Network (NVWBN) and Diana Does Books.

For more information, please contact nvwomensbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.

By Karen GRIBBIN