‘Below the Belt’ screening and discussion for Sawtell



COFFS Harbour Women’s Health Centre is hosting a screening of the groundbreaking documentary “Below the Belt – Endometriosis”, at Sawtell Cinema on 5 September.

Through the personal stories of four female patients searching for answers to mysterious symptoms, the film exposes widespread shortfallings in our healthcare system.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Gynaecologist Dr Aaron Budden supports the documentary’s position on societal taboos, gender bias, misinformation and profit-driven healthcare.

Based in Coffs Harbour, he is the only certified and advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeon between Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

After the screening, Dr Budden and other women’s health professionals will discuss one of the film’s major themes; the medical profession’s lack of understanding.

“One of the greatest problems of endometriosis remains the isolation that women experience”, Dr Budden told News Of The Area.

“For some, they have been dismissed, ignored, belittled, or gaslit from a range of people they may have reached out to, including family, friends, and health professionals.”

Dr Budden says that tackling endometriosis requires a community.

“One of the benefits [of showing] a film like this, is to allow women to see how others have travelled in their journey of pelvic pain.

“By arranging a dedicated screening, then perhaps [those with] endometriosis can connect”.

Endometriosis is recognised in one in every seven people.

There is much variation in how it occurs, the symptoms it causes, and the best approach to their management.

Dr Budden recommends finding social media groups, local support groups, and attending awareness events like those put on by Women’s Health Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI