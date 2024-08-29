6/21 Bellingen Street, Urunga is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 6/21 Bellingen Street, Urunga

Price: $479,000

Beds: 2, Bath: 1, Car: 1

WELCOME to your new haven at 6/21 Bellingen Street in the charming coastal village of Urunga!

This beautifully renovated two-bedroom unit on the first floor is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, ideal for anyone looking to embrace the relaxed coastal lifestyle.

As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by a fresh and inviting atmosphere, thanks to the newly painted interiors and modern flooring throughout.

The heart of this home is the newly renovated kitchen, perfectly designed for functionality while retaining a cosy charm.

Whether you’re whipping up a quick breakfast or hosting friends, this space is ready to inspire your culinary adventures.

The generously sized main bedroom boasts a built-in robe, offering ample storage and a peaceful retreat to unwind after a long day.

The second bedroom is equally spacious, providing versatility whether you need a guest room, home office, or kids’ space, though it does not feature a robe, one can easily be installed.

The combined bathroom and laundry area is a practical solution for everyday living, featuring a half-sized bath beneath the shower-perfect for relaxing after a day at the beach or a round of golf!

Both bedrooms are adorned with elegant plantation shutters, adding a touch of sophistication while allowing for privacy and natural light.

The large sliding door in the living room opens to a charming Juliette balcony, ideal for sipping your morning coffee and enjoying a sunrise.

Additionally, you’ll benefit from an undercover parking space, ensuring your vehicle is protected from the elements.

The owner is even prepared to leave the unit partially furnished, making it a fantastic opportunity for short-term holiday letting or a hassle-free move-in.

The location couldn’t be better!

Directly across the road from the scenic golf course and just 360 metres from the vibrant town centre, you’ll enjoy easy access to local shops, cafes, and the stunning Urunga boardwalk – a hidden gem of the mid-north coast.

This unit is not just a home; it’s a lifestyle choice, combining modern living with the serene beauty of Urunga.

Whether you’re looking for a permanent residence, a holiday getaway, or an investment opportunity, this property has it all!

Don’t miss out-schedule your viewing today and discover why this is the perfect place to call home!

Agents: Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 and Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.