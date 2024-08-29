Port win AFL North Coast premiership



PORT Macquarie Magpies are once again AFL North Coast’s seniors premiers after outlasting the Coffs Harbour Breakers 8.10 (58) to 6.11 (47).

It was a tight grand final, which came down to the final frantic minutes at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The premiership win is the Magpies’ second in three years, after also beating the Breakers in 2022.

Last year they finished runners-up to Byron Bay.

The grand final was a close contest for its majority, with the Magpies having the biggest lead of seventeen points with fifteen minutes to go.

Two goals from the Breakers set up a grandstand finish as they cut the lead to just five points with six minutes to go.

The Breakers had taken a 16-7 lead into quarter time courtesy of a nice snap around the body from Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt just before the first break.

Port struck first in the opening minute of the second quarter, and another goal saw them take their first lead of the match, and a six-point lead into halftime.

The third quarter continued to be a low scoring but entertaining affair, as two goals for the term from the Breakers saw them take a two-point lead into the final quarter.

The Magpies took the lead back two minutes in with the first goal of the fourth, as their run and carry and top ball use caused the Breakers problems.

The Magpies held-off the late fightback from the Breakers with a goal in the last minute from Jesse Schmidt sealing their win.

Schmidt was awarded the Woodlock Medal for best on ground.

By Aiden BURGESS