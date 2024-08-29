Breakers win their first AFL reserves premiership



COFFS Harbour Breakers have now claimed every senior premiership title, after winning the AFL North Coast reserves grand final.

The Breakers took out the season decider with a hard-fought 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16) win against Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

It is the club’s first reserve grade premiership since entering the competition in 2015.

Captain Ryan Bennett said it had a long time coming, with the Breakers losing six grand finals prior to this year’s victory.

“It’s been a goal we’ve had for a long time, and I was privileged enough to do it with one of my best mates as coach,” he said.

“We banded together and they are a good group of guys, so it was good just to get out there and just put together what we knew we could do as a team.”

The Breakers captain explained what made his side so successful this season.

“I just think we have a lot of key players in our forwards, mids, and backs – just in good areas to be able to shut down all the other team’s best players.

“As well as that, we just had a really good group that gelled really well.

“We are great mates off the field and I think that helps.”

Malcolm Trotter was awarded the medal for best on ground.

By Aiden BURGESS