Macksville women narrowly miss Grand Final spot



THE Macksville Women’s tackle team has bowed out of the 2024 Group 2 Rugby League competition just one game short of a Grand Final appearance.

The Sea Eagles took on Woolgoolga at Sawtell on Sunday for a chance to play undefeated Minor Premiers Sawtell in the big dance.

Woolgoolga was first on the scoreboard.

Despite Macksville fullback Layla Smith making a heroic try-saving tackle on Woolgoolga’s winger, a defensive error as the set continued eventually allowed the dummy half to score.

The conversion attempt sailed wide, with the score 4-0 to Woolgoolga after just three minutes of play.

A Macksville error in the play-the-ball then gave Woolgoolga possession from a scrum feed.

Peppering the Sea Eagles defence, the dummy half dived over the line to score again, handing Woolgoolga an eight point lead.

Woolgoolga turned over possession after the restart, giving Macksville a great chance to get on the scoreboard.

Macksville went at the Woolgoolga line for two straight sets, but their defence stood firm.

The sides went into the break with Woolgoolga leading 8-0.

The halftime speech from coach Simon Dent had the Macksville girls come out with newfound energy to start the second half.

The next twenty minutes was an arm wrestle with both teams defending stoutly.

Macksville, with some sustained possession at the attacking end of the field, eventually got their first points.

A long cutout pass from Jill Lihou and an equally long one from Marli Bateman saw Poppy Johnston dive over for a try untouched.

The conversion went wide, with the gap now only four points with less than ten minutes remaining.

Both teams didn’t give an inch in defence for the remainder of the match.

A last-ditch chip and chase from Lihou gave the Macksville faithful hope, but when the final whistle blew it was Woolgoolga heading to the Grand Final with an 8-4 win.

Macksville can hold their heads up high after an outstanding season, their first in the tackle competition.

By Nigel WILBOW

