Big Heart Token fundraiser at Park Beach Plaza



THE team at Big W Park Beach Plaza is enthusiastically embracing the company’s latest ‘Heart Token’ fundraiser.

Launched across NSW/ACT the fundraiser benefits the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Partnering with budding young artists around the country, BIG W invites customers to purchase a $2 Heart Token designed by kids.

“We have some very special teams that have been going above and beyond to sell the tokens,” Big W Park Beach Plaza management told News Of The Area,

“[A] big shout out to Adam Saggas with over 100 sold within one week.”

The fundraising campaign runs across BIG W’s NSW/ACT stores until 12 July, with 100 percent of donations contributing to vital lifesaving and life changing programs at the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation.

For every $2 Heart Token purchased, BIG W will be matching donations up to $100,000.

The Heart Token designs include artwork from the Child Life and Music Therapy Department (CLT) at the Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick.

By Andrea FERRARI

