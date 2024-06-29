Big Heart Token fundraiser at Park Beach Plaza Coffs Coast Coffs Coast - popup ad Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 30, 2024 Big W Park Beach Plaza’s Michelle and Kara supporting the store’s Heart Token fundraiser. THE team at Big W Park Beach Plaza is enthusiastically embracing the company’s latest ‘Heart Token’ fundraiser. Launched across NSW/ACT the fundraiser benefits the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au Partnering with budding young artists around the country, BIG W invites customers to purchase a $2 Heart Token designed by kids. “We have some very special teams that have been going above and beyond to sell the tokens,” Big W Park Beach Plaza management told News Of The Area, “[A] big shout out to Adam Saggas with over 100 sold within one week.” The fundraising campaign runs across BIG W’s NSW/ACT stores until 12 July, with 100 percent of donations contributing to vital lifesaving and life changing programs at the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation. For every $2 Heart Token purchased, BIG W will be matching donations up to $100,000. The Heart Token designs include artwork from the Child Life and Music Therapy Department (CLT) at the Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick. By Andrea FERRARI Big W Park Beach Plaza’s Julie shows one of the Heart Token designs.