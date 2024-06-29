Book sale raises funds for Coffs Harbour’s Botanic Garden



THE Friends of the Botanic Garden and the Australian Plants Society will offer over 350 second hand books for sale in a fundraiser on Saturday 6 July.

The fundraiser will take place in the Display Room in the garden entrance building from 10am to 3pm, with book prices starting at $1.



All proceeds will support the garden, including the work of volunteers to digitise important records and ensure their long-term preservation.

Friends of the Garden library coordinator Catherine Herriman told News Of The Area, “The range of books about plants and animals and gardening topics is quite diverse.

“There are useful field guides, scholarly works, sets, gardening guides including how to propagate plants, coffee table books and nature books about plants, birds, fish and interesting topics such as fire in the Australian landscape.”

Some of the books have been donated by Friends of the Garden and others are no longer needed in the Botanic Garden reference library, being older editions of now revised books.

The collection includes some old books from the library of the late rainforest botanist Alex Floyd, a founding force of the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden, which have been donated by his family.

The local branch of the Australian Plant Society is also adding an array of surplus books for sale, with a special focus on Australian plants.

Proceeds from this collection will assist the work of the Society.

“This garden book sale is a rare event,” said Catherine, adding, “there are plenty of bargains and fascinating reads to find so best to get in early.”

By Andrea FERRARI

