Coffs Bridge Club donates $5,000 to local good works



COFFS Harbour Bridge Club has donated $1,000 each to five local charities as part of its annual gift giving commitment.

Each year the club committee selects local charities they believe would each benefit from a donation.



This year’s chosen organisations are Pete’s Place, Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club, a women’s refuge/domestic abuse centre, LifeHouse Care and Food Pantry, and the Coffs Uniting Church Soup Place.

The Bridge Club, which has in excess of 170 members, is self-funding from session fees and generous volunteer inputs.

“We feel blessed that we are able to assist these local organisations and trust that these donations will help provide positive moments for those in need,” Coffs Harbour Bridge Club Vice President Barry Butler told News Of The Area.

A highlight of the club’s calendar is the annual Coffs Coast Gold Congress at Opal Cove Resort in Korora.

“This Australian Bridge Federation endorsed event, over five plus days, attracts circa 700 players from all over Australia and New Zealand.

“This is our major fund-raising event for the year and helps provide us with the money for our local donations,” Barry said.

Starting as a private business in 1978 the Coffs Harbour Bridge Club has incrementally developed from a home in Korora via the Coffs Harbour Golf Club to its own premises at City Hill Drive in 1993.

Numerous annually nominated committees have regulated the success of the organisation.

“The Club was forever fundraising and took every opportunity to combine social events with fundraising activities,” Barry said.

“In 1999 the Club was doing financially well, and the committee decided to give yearly donations to local charities.

“This is now part of the Club constitution,” he said.

Members enjoy camaraderie with social activities alongside their bridge games.

Recently the club celebrated the 100th birthday of member Arthur Smith.

“Eighty gathered at the club to play bridge and have afternoon tea with a birthday cake for Arthur.”

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos attended and said a few words.

“Our President, Sharyn Dilosa, presented Arthur with a certificate which gives him free bridge games for the rest of his life.”

Last week Arthur and his partner Patricia Lee won one of the club’s Monday bridge sections.

By Andrea FERRARI

