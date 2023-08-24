Body located in burnt-out car at South Arm

AN investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a burnt-out car in the Nambucca Valley on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Simpsons Ridge Road, South Arm, about 25km west of Nambucca Heads, at about 2pm on Monday 21 August after smoke was seen coming from bushland.



A car was found on fire at the scene with the nearby scrub also alight.

After NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters extinguished the blaze, a man’s body was found inside the vehicle.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in coming days to confirm identity of the deceased as well as cause of death; however, police are speaking with the family of an 86-year-man last seen driving that car at Macksville about 11am.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.