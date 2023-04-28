Bonza lands in Coffs, bringing improved choice to region’s travellers

IMPROVED options for travellers coming in and out of Coffs Harbour Airport have landed with the arrival of Bonza airline, touching down on the city’s tarmac for the first time on Thursday night 20 April.

Connecting the home of two Aussie icons, the Big Pineapple and the Big Banana, the new route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays with flights starting at $49 per person one way, with some celebratory fares from $29.



Coffs Harbour is the twelfth destination to launch from Bonza’s home base on the Sunshine Coast after the airline introduced Toowoomba Wellcamp to its operations last week.

All routes on Bonza’s initial route map will be introduced by 23 May with destinations including Tamworth, Bundaberg and Gladstone to come.

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan greeted customers in Coffs Harbour as they landed to a warm welcome from members of the community and the local tourism industry from across the NSW Mid North Coast.

“To celebrate today’s launch, we have dropped some $29 fares into the Fly Bonza app so we suggest locals get in quick to secure their next holiday,” said Tim Jordan.

“Our schedule means you can take a long weekend in either destination and explore something new,” he added.

On hand to welcome the inaugural flight was Coffs Harbour Airport General Manager Frank Mondello, who said, “This direct route is a first between the two regions and is a major milestone that will have far reaching economic benefits to the Mid North Coast of NSW.

“With more than 38,000 seats available annually between the two destinations, this new route will increase the passenger numbers arriving into Coffs Harbour Airport, who will be able to travel quickly and easily for business or pleasure, and will offer a wonderful holiday alternative for travellers wanting to explore the beautiful Coffs Coast region.

“While we might be known for our iconic Big Banana we are also known for our pristine beaches, laid back lifestyle and incredible variety of nature that includes everything from mountains to rainforests, and we look forward to welcoming visitors on these new Bonza flights,” Frank said.

Bells-and-whistles-style celebrations at the airport saw the Uko Ono Sawtell Ukulele Group welcoming the first arrivals from the Sunshine Coast airport, led by Stephanie Sims, the airline’s Bonza Local Legend for Coffs Harbour.

“It was so great to be able to be a part of Bonza’s inaugural flight into Coffs,” Stephanie told News Of The Area.

“I love that the Sawtell Ukulele Group backed me as the Bonza Local Legend and came out in force to welcome all the passengers flying in from the Sunshine Coast on ‘Bazza’.

“Five of us were out on the tarmac welcoming the passengers as they disembarked while the rest of the group rocked out some Aussie classics in the arrivals lounge.

“We chose the Aussie rock theme as it really suited the Bonza vibe, starting with the Angels ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ and finishing with Angus and Julia Stone’s ‘Big Jet Plane’, of course,” she said, laughing.

“The passengers loved it.

“From the sweet sounds of the ukes on the tarmac, playing ‘My Island Home’, to the rocking beats and amped up ukes inside, we all got the Bonza thumbs up,” she said.

Triple M presenter Michael ‘Moffee’ Moffett spent Thursday morning in the Bonza tent at the Coffs Coast Growers Markets.

“Celebrating Bonza coming to our city is just another thing that helps us grow and mature,” radio host Moffee told NOTA.

“I’ve been pumped about Bonza starting up from the first time I spoke to Tim (Jordan) about it a few years ago.

“It’s so exciting to now see those purple planes taking off and landing.

“The vibe on Thursday morning for Bonza Day on Triple M was electric, so many listeners telling us about the friends and family that they plan to visit and have coming to visit the Coffs Coast to show it off.

“And to have the boss of Bonza, Tim Jordan, live in our community creating these opportunities, makes it that little bit more special… you could say that the idea of Bonza was born on the Coffs Coast,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI