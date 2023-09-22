Bowraville students celebrate early entry offers

THE Bowraville Central School (BCS) Year 12 graduating class are celebrating the end of their school career with fantastic news of success in their university applications and post-school choices.

Eli Bennett received an early entry offer into a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering at Newcastle University.



Toria Kete has been offered to study a Bachelor of Arts at Newcastle University and Bachelor of Law/Criminal Justice at Charles Sturt University (Port Macquarie).

Fletcher Mason-Vidler will have the opportunity to study a Bachelor of Business at Newcastle University and Bachelor of Business Accounting at Charles Sturt University (Port Macquarie).

Hayley Rhodes was offered entry into a Bachelor of Science/Animal Studies at Charles Sturt University (Wagga).

Hayley has also been successful in receiving an accommodation scholarship worth $7500 at Charles Sturt.

Josh Davie has completed the interview process with the Australian Defence Force and has been accepted into the Army in an infantry role.

Careers advisor and Stage 6 Head Teacher Eve Riches, said the students should be very proud of their achievements and how wonderful it is to see them reaping the rewards of their hard work.

Congratulations Toria, Fletcher, Hayley and Josh.